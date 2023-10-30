Hamas-Israel conflict: Modi, Egypt’s El-Sisi for early restoration of peace

NEW DELHI, 29 Oct (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict and agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

In a phone conversation on Saturday, the two leaders shared their concern over terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives, and emphasised on facilitating humanitarian assistance to those in need.

Modi and El-Sisi also deliberated on the implications of the current situation for West Asia and the world, according to an Indian readout.

“Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia,” Modi posted on X on Sunday.

“We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Modi had held phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in view of the conflict that was triggered by unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas militants on 7 October. Israel has launched a massive counteroffensive.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said that the two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

“Both leaders expressed their shared concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. The prime minister reiterated India’s longstanding and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue,” it said.

The MEA said that the prime minister highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

“The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance,” it said in a statement.

There has been mounting global concerns over the plight of civilians in Gaza in view of Israel’s retaliatory attacks.

India on 22 October sent over 38 tonnes of relief material, including medicines and medical equipment, for the people of Palestine.

A statement issued by the Egyptian side said that President El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

They also discussed the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region, it said.

Spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy, said that President El-Sisi confirmed that Egypt is pursuing its endeavours to coordinate regional and international efforts to push towards reaching a ceasefire.

The president warned of the grievous humanitarian and security repercussions of a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

He underscored the critical need for unified international action to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level, which stipulates reinforcing an immediate humanitarian truce that protects the lives of civilians and allows sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly which was adopted on 27 October, it said.

El-Sisi and Modi “expressed relief at the outstanding level” in bilateral relations between India and Egypt, according to the statement.

They stressed their determination to continue to lead the two countries’ institutions to further strengthen joint cooperation, it said. (PTI)