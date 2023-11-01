Raj Bhavan celebrates J&K, Ladakh foundation day

ITANAGAR, 31 Oct: The foundation day of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was celebrated at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Governor KT Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik, along with invitees, including a student delegation from the Ladakh union territory and the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh serving in Arunachal Pradesh, participated in the celebration.

The governor greeted the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on their foundation day, and extended good wishes on behalf of the people of Arunachal.

Sharing his experience and observation, the governor, who had served in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh during his service days, especially as the Northern Army commander, said that “there are lots of similarities between these union territories with Arunachal Pradesh.”

“In addition to being sensitive border union territories, they are rich in culture, traditions and heritage. Some communities’ belief in the sun god, similar to Donyi Polo, unique and exceptional handicrafts and the people are folk arts enthusiasts and peace loving. Abrogation of Article 370 has facilitated in recuperating peace and tranquillity in both the regions,” he said.

The governor said that “the celebration of the foundation days of other states and union territories provides an opportunity for sharing opinions and experiences of the people serving in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He said that it also promotes brotherhood and goodwill among the people.

The highlight of the programme was a cultural presentation by young ambassadors from Ladakh – Motup Dolma, Salzes Dolma, Stanzin Spaldon, Stanzin Dolker and Stanzin Yudron, all girls – led by escorting teacher Tsering Dolkar, who performed Ladakhi music and folksong, and the famed Jabro folkdance.

They expressed gratitude to the governor for extending warm hospitality, and also thanked Ladakh Lt Governor BD Mishra for giving them the opportunity to visit the country’s easternmost state.

The governor and wife interacted with the delegation from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh serving in Arunachal Pradesh over high tea. (Raj Bhavan)