APWWS seeks APSCW’s support on monogamy bill

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has reiterated its demand for tabling the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election Eligibility Bill, 2023, in the legislative assembly.

During a meeting with the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), members of the society

sought the commission’s endorsement for the proposed bill, which had been intended to be tabled in the last legislative session.

The APWWS submitted a memorandum to the APSCW, highlighting the detrimental impacts of polygamous practices on the state’s social fabric, particularly concerning gender equality.

It requested the commission to “advocate for the bill,” asserting that “it would pave the way for a more equitable and just society, safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals, especially women.”