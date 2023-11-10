AWA ready for nat’l weightlifting c’ships

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: The Arunachal Weightlifting Association (AWA) is gearing up to host the IWLF National Senior, Junior & Youth Weightlifting Championships at Rajiv Gandhi University from 28 December, 2023 to 8 January 2024.

“It has been confirmed that more than 1,600 athletes and officials from 34 states, including the Services Sports Control Board, All India Police Sports Control Boards, Railway Sports Control Board, and Food Cooperation

of India are taking part in the championships,” the association informed in a release.

Arunachal is fielding 50 athletes to compete for 240 medals in the senior, junior, and youth categories. “The athletes will be under the supervision of Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer Yukar Sibi, who is the first international medallist from Arunachal Pradesh,” it said, adding that “the top seven athletes in all categories in these championships will automatically qualify for the Uttarakhand National Games next year.”