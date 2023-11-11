One arrested for raping woman

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 10 Nov: The East Kameng district police have arrested a youth, identified as Aga Mechar, for allegedly raping a woman on 7 November near the Kameng-Bichom river confluence in Bana administrative headquarters.

SP Kamdam Sikom informed that a written FIR from Bana was received by the district police on 8 November, alleging sexual assault on a woman by an unknown person.

It is learnt that the victim was delivering cold drinks to her mother, who was at their farm. She was accosted by the accused, who allegedly assaulted her until she went unconscious, and then raped her.

After regaining consciousness, the woman screamed for help, at which a few people rushed to the spot. The accused fled from the scene.

A case (u/s 341/323/376 IPC) has been registered at the women police station here.

The SP informed that the accused was arrested from the main market here within two hours of receiving the FIR.

It is learnt also that the accused is a woodcutter.