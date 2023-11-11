Tawang Festival concludes on high note

TAWANG, 10 Nov: The three-day 7th Tawang Festival, which had begun here on 8 November, concluded on Friday on a high note.

The celebration, which had been inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, included a vibrant street carnival featuring traditional Monpa folkdances, and a band display by students from the Government Higher Secondary School in Jang, as well as Indian Army jawans.

Approximately 400 artistes presented various folkdances, including Aji Lhamo, Baa Chham, yak dance, lion dance, Arpo, and Kyeng Chham.

The street carnival in the old market was witnessed by, besides Khandu, local MLA Tsering Tashi and Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu. The cultural extravaganza also drew thousands of tourists and local residents.

A cultural show was organised at the Mentsem-Tse Tawang festival ground, commencing with the monks of Tawang monastery performing the mangalacharan. Tawang DC Kanki Darang and festival chief coordinator Namgey Tsering also attended the cultural show.

Another street carnival was presented by various artistes on Friday morning. (DIPRO)