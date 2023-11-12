BAWS organises excellence award ceremony

BAM, 11 Nov: The annual ‘excellence award ceremony’ of the Bamv Ao Welfare Society (BAWS) was held at the Government Secondary School here in Leparada district on Saturday.

Thirty achievers in different fields, including academics, sports, and games, were felicitated by the society.

Former deputy commissioner Tope Bam delivered a lecture on “social life and responsibilities,” while retired chief engineer Markar Bam gave a motivational speech.

Assistant Professor Dr Tadam Ruti spoke on career options for students.

BAWS patron Tojo Bam urged the students to be “more sincere and dedicated towards your studies,” and urged the parents to “keep strict vigil to prevent your children from falling into drug addiction.”

BAWS president Bali Bam and its general secretary Jumnya Tao also spoke.

Earlier, BAWS members planted trees in the school campus.