Dalai Lama to attend int’l conference on Buddhism in Mumbai

MUMBAI, 11 Nov: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and the prime ministers of Sri Lanka and Thailand will be attending ‘dhamma diksha’, an international conference on Buddhism to be held in Mumbai next month, union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday.

The conference will be held at the sports stadium in Worli on 15 December, and at Mahalaxmi Race Course on 16 December, he told reporters here.

After Dr BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in Nagpur on 14 October, 1956, he had planned to organise a dhamma diksha conference in Mumbai, but he passed away on 6 December that year, Athawale said.

“With the conference being held here this year, Ambedkar’s dream will be fulfilled,” he said.

Besides the Dalai Lama, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Bhutan Princess Kesang Wangmo Wangchuk, and Buddhist leaders

from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries will attend the event, he said. (PTI)