9 killed in fire in apartment building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 13 Nov: Nine people, including four women, died of alleged asphyxiation in a major fire in a five-storey residential building in Nampally area here on Monday.

According to police, the blaze erupted on the ground floor of the apartment complex, where some drums containing chemicals were stored and later spread to the first and second floor.

They said they received a call regarding the accident at around 9.35 am.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the deaths.

So far 21 people were rescued from the building. Among them, 10 people were found unconscious after inhaling smoke and they were shifted to a hospital. Nine among them died, officials said.

The deceased were in the age group of six and 66, they said.

TV visuals showed fire personnel evacuating people, including children, through windows of the building.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Venkateshwarlu said the fire spread rapidly and police and fire personnel evacuated the families from the building. (PTI)

Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the Chief Secretary to take immediate measures to provide comprehensive medical assistance to those who sustained injuries in the incident and also issued directives to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, a Press Communique from Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor further directed to furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days, it said.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the each deceased.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao also visited the place. PTI