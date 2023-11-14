Hands-on training under EoDB

AALO, 13 Nov: The state’s planning & investment department organised a hands-on ‘training-cum-go-live of services under ease of doing business (EoDB)’ programme here in West Siang district on Monday.

The investment division of the finance, planning & investment department has developed a single-window clearance portal (www.eodbarunachal.gov.in), which it said “is a one-stop shop for attaining all clearance such as licences, permits, NoCs, renewal, etc, without any physical touch points.”

“This portal also facilitates collection of application free online, and is integrated with a dashboard to monitor the real-time processing of applications and revenue generation of the state through EoDB,” it said.

The training was attended by, among others, the ADCs and DDIs and officials of the district’s commerce & industries department. (DIPRO)