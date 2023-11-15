T20 cricket tournament underway

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 14 Nov: The second edition of the Subansiri Premier League T20 Cricket Tournament got underway at the Bn ground here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday, following its inauguration by Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) president TC Tok.

The tournament is being organised by the Upper Subansiri Cricket Association (USCA), with the aim of generating awareness regarding the drug menace.

Tok advised the teams to “play the game with discipline,” and said that every individual should play games and sports to be physically and mentally fit. He also advocated creating awareness against the drug menace in the society.

Several cricket officials of the ACA, including its vice president Geda Kabak, attended the inaugural function.

USCA president Dos Dasi apprised the gathering of the achievements of the ACA, especially in Upper Subansiri district, and advised the public to encourage their children to play games and sports, and to make the children aware of the dangers of the drug menace.