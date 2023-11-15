Waste recycling activity organised

ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: An ‘inter-school Eco Club waste recycling’ activity was organised in West Kameng HQ Bomdila on Monday.

“Eco Clubs, formed in schools, empower students to engage in meaningful environmental activities. Two schools – GHSS Bomdila and GSS Kakaling in Bomdila – were tasked with developing Mane Park using waste bottles. The project included a retention wall, flower bed, mane, dustbin, and display of educational and awareness messages,” the DIPRO informed in a release, adding that “students collected waste from in and around Bomdila township over a week and executed the project collaboratively.”

DC Akriti Sagar commended the students for their “hard work and innovation,” and suggested that the park could be used by the education department to showcase projects undertaken by schools under the Eco Club,” the DIPRO said.