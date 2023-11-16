Ghost staffs draw salary worth over 44 lakhs in Changlang’s education department

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: In a startling revelation by deputy director of school education (DDSE) Changlang, the non-existent staff, popularly dubbed as ghost staff, have reportedly drawn a gross amount of Rs. 44,56566 (Forty-four lakhs fifty-six thousand five hundred sixty-six) only in total till date.

DDSE Tage Kakki’s revelation came after he submitted a report to the Changlang deputy commissioner, disclosing that out of 480 regular staff in DDSE Changlang, three staff, namely LDC Thune Pocha, LDC Gongam Doye, and UDC Jonya Gara, have never been at their respective posting places but are drawing a salary regularly from the DDSE office till date.

LDC Pocha is posted at GHSS Manmao, UDC Gara at GSS Yanman and LDC Doye at Vijaynagar. Pocha has drawn a gross amount of Rs. 1124108/- since June 2021, Gongam Doye Rs. 1571867/- till date from March 2020, and UDC Jonya Gara a total of Rs. 1760591/- till date since August 2020.

Over the years, their non-existence was neither noticed by BRCs or CRCs nor by the DDSEs. Changlang DDSE responded to the deputy commissioner’s directive to verify all the regular staff, including teaching and non-teaching staff posted under DDSE in Changlang, owing to the detection of alleged ghost staff in the department.

“The total regular staff position/strength is 480 (four hundred eighty) only in the establishment of DDSE in the district, out of which 477 up to serial no. 477 are found discharging their duties in respective posting places,” DDSE Tage Kakki stated in his report.

“The remaining three staff namely, Thune Pocha (LDC posted at GHSS Manmao), Jonya Gara (UDC posted at GSS Yanman), and Gongam Doye (LDC posted at Vijaynagar), had never joined in their respective posting places but are drawing their salary regularly from DDSE office,” Kakki added.

DDSE Changlang further stated that after detecting their non-existence in the department, an order has been issued to stop their salary.

Changlang DC Sunny K. Singh issued an order on 19th October, stating that some ghost staffers have been detected in the education department who are drawing salaries without physical presence.

On 2nd November, the directorate of elementary education clarified the non-existence of file no. EED2/872/APT2019. It is alleged that rampant appointment orders of PRTs, TGTs, UDCs, LDCs and MTS were issued bearing the mentioned file number.

The directorate had to clarify after being asked specific questions by the vigilance department. The directorate of elementary education constituted a four-member committee comprising of DDE Otem Tayeng as chairman, joint DEEs Kading Perme and Tani Talom, and DDEE Aroty Padung as members, confirming that there is no such file (File No.EED2/872/APT2019) existing or generated by the directorate till date.

The SIC registered a regular case on 17th August 2023, after a massive illegal appointment case was reported in Changlang district. A case has been registered with SIC PS Case No. 03/2023 U/S 120(B)/409/468/471 IPC & R/W Sec 13(2) of PC Act of 1988.