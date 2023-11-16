Privacy is a concern for everyone

Editor,

This refers to the editorial, “Privacy is a concern for every citizen” (AT, November 9, 2023). Many opposition leaders and journalists allegedly received alert notifications from Apple, suggesting that they might have been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers.” This is another allegation of snooping after the alleged misuse of Pegasus spyware in 2021. There should be an immediate parliamentary and judicial investigation into this issue.

Legend has it that Pegasus and Bellerophon had many adventures together. Bellerophon tried to ride Pegasus up to Mount Olympus. As Pegasus knew it was wrong for Bellerophon to attempt such a thing, he threw Bellerophon to the ground. Any government must not act like Bellerophon, as it might cause its own downfall.

Sujit De,

Kolkata