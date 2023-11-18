FlyBig to operate 19-seater between Arunachal and Assam till regular flights resume

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: FlyBig Airlines on Friday said that it will operate a 19-seater aircraft between Arunachal and Assam until regular flights resume.

“FlyBig Airlines has taken a decisive step to keep essential aerial services running for Arunachal Pradesh’ residents by deploying 19-seater Twin Otter aircraft on the disrupted routes connecting Tezu and Hollongi with Guwahati and Rupsi,” the airline said in a release.

“This provisional action is implemented to fill the void until a new aircraft is obtained, with the aim to return to regular service by the first week of January, 2024”, it said.

The airline had announced two days ago that it is temporarily suspending its operations in Arunachal due to aircraft power plant component supply chain problems and concerns raised by the lessors in response to India’s major airline challenges.

“We’ve had to pause our operations temporarily due to aircraft power plant component supply chain problems and concerns raised by our lessors in response to India’s major airline challenges,” Sanjay Mandavia, CEO at Flybig said.

He assured the airlines’ passengers and the people of Arunachal that efforts are on to address these issues and return to normal.

“Today’s statement not only delves into the complexities of the current aviation landscape but also underscores FlyBig Airlines’ resolute commitment to promptly navigating and resolving the air connectivity crisis in Arunachal Pradesh,” the release said.

It further said that FlyBig Airlines is actively engaged with relevant authorities, including the civil aviation directorate general, to navigate the current operational challenges.

“The airline is working diligently to resolve issues with its lessors and is committed to finding sustainable solutions for continued operations in India,” it said.

“Affected passengers are encouraged to reach out to FlyBig Airlines’ customer support for assistance with rescheduling, refunds, and any other inquiries,” the release added.