Remove  PSEs, DSEs from electoral rolls: ECI

ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has emphasised on removal of photo similar entries (PSE) and demographic similar entries (DSE) from the electoral rolls, and on maintaining “cleanliness and accuracy” in the electoral rolls for the 2024 simultaneous elections.

On Friday, the ECI reviewed the progress of the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal during a virtual meeting with the CEO and the DEOs.

Key concerns for the upcoming 2024 elections were also discussed during the meeting. Several other election-related issues, including low voter turnout, criminal cases, violations of the model code of conduct, social media misconduct, distribution of EPIC by BLOs in areas without a post office, pending cases related to electoral

offences, establishment of permanent structures in the assured minimum facility at polling stations for long-term community benefit, strict adherence to SOPs in processing deletion requests, particularly for deceased and repeated voters, and deletion of names from the electoral roll if non-bailable warrants remain unresolved for over six months were discussed and reviewed.

The ECI sought active participation of all the stakeholders “to ensure success and integrity of the electoral process.”

Deputy Election Commissioner of India, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, who chaired the meeting, highlighted the relevant legal provisions related to the conduct of elections. He asked for submission of a detailed report on the districts with lower voter turnouts to the ECI.

Besides Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain and the DEOs, SPNO Chukhu Apa, Joint CEO Liken Koyu and Deputy CEO Shania Mize participated in the meeting.