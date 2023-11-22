MoS says will push for establishing medical college in Pasighat

Correspondent

ROTTUNG, 21 Nov: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, has given assurance that she will take up with the central government the matter of establishing a medical college in East Siang HQ Pasighat.

Pawar said this during an ‘ayushman’ meeting at Rottung village in Siang district on Tuesday.

She recalled that “the government has already established the first medical college in Itanagar, while it is taking the proposed medical college in Pasighat into consideration.”

The MoS distributed Ayushman cards to the selected beneficiaries, and handed over sanction letters to the beneficiaries of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (bank credit) scheme.

The minister said that the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana includes about four lakh beneficiaries in Arunachal Pradesh, “out of which, over one lakh Ayushman cards have already been issued.”

“There are 62 empanelled hospitals (both government and private) in the state and around Rs 7 crore have been paid as medical reimbursement,” she informed.

Speaking about surface communication, the union minister said that the government is working to boost road connectivity in the northeastern region.

“The Centre has earmarked funds amounting to Rs 118 crore under the Setu Bandhan scheme for the region this year,” she said, and expressed hope that connectivity would promote tourism development in Arunachal, “which is endowed with rich greenery, rich natural resources and historical monuments.”

The MoS was accompanied by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing, Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh, and a host of government officials.

Pawar and her team later visited the site of the under-construction district hospital in Siang district headquarters Boleng, and held a review meeting with the administrative officers and HoDs there.