Give tourism graduates a chance

Editor,

Recently, the Khandu government has opened up significant vacancies in various departments, which is good news for unemployed youths. However, the sad part of this announcement is that not a single post has been created for unemployed youths in the tourism sector. Despite the presence of thousands of unemployed individuals in tourism, who have consistently demanded the creation and advertisement of posts for District Tourism Officers and Tourist Information Officers.

We, the unemployed in the tourism sector, now feel as though we’ve committed a sin by studying tourism. When we, as aspiring tourism professionals, seek government jobs, we’re often advised to start our own businesses. We’re encouraged to become job creators rather than job seekers. However, when we express that economically disadvantaged students lack the capital to initiate businesses, we’re directed to apply for loans. Yet, it’s widely understood that securing a loan often requires influential connections.

Graduates from other fields are seldom encouraged to venture into entrepreneurship. Why is it that advice to start a business is consistently given to tourism graduates whenever we seek government employment? We also aspire to become government officers.

Our honorable Chief Minister hails from a significant tourist destination and understands the crucial role of tourism. The tourism department is severely lacking in technical manpower, with half of the districts operating without regular DTOs and TIOs. This deficiency negatively impacts the health and growth of our burgeoning tourism industry.

If substantial vacancies can be generated in other departments, it’s reasonable to create a few posts for DTOs and TIOs within the tourism department. In 2021, only one TIO post was advertised. Therefore, we earnestly appeal to the honorable Chief Minister to include posts for DTOs and TIOs in the current advertisement.

Max Gamin,

Naharlagun