Dukum Cricket Club wins Subansiri Premier League T-20 Cricket Tournament

DAPORIJO, 22 Nov: Dukum Cricket Club beat Puntu Cricket Club by 14 runs in a rain-interrupted final match to win the 2nd Subansiri Premier League T-20 Cricket Tournament for Anti-Drugs Addiction Trophy at APP Bn ground here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The match was reduced from 20 overs to 10 overs due to rain.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Dukam Cricket Club set Puntu Cricket Club a target 187 runs to win.

Akhilesh Sahini scored 58 runs off 35 balls and remained not out.

While chasing the target, Puntu Cricket Club could score 76 in 10 overs, losing six wickets.

Sahini was adjudged ‘Man of the Match’ as well as Player of the Tournament.

Cricket Association of Limeking won the fair play award.

Former Daporijo MLA Dikto Yekar, Dasi village gram chairperson Koje Rebi Dasi and Sera village gram chairperson Taje Gumja Sera attended the closing ceremony.

First prize was sponsored by Arunachal Cricket Association, while the second prize was sponsored by Tagin Cultural Society secretary-general Tuter Dulom.

Upper Subansiri District Cricket Association president Dosh Dasi acknowledged the help and support provided by Arunachal Cricket Association for conducting the tournament.