NIELIT organises job fair at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology’s (NIELIT) Itanagar centre organised a ‘job fair’ at Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) premises here on Friday.

The event was aimed at providing a platform for placement opportunities to jobseekers who have been trained through the NIELIT and the National Career Service Centre for SC/ST in courses in IT, electronics, etc.

Two-hundred candidates registered during the day in the physical mode and 17 placement agencies from various sectors, including bank, automobile, etc, took part in it.

Over 190 students/jobseekers also registered through the online mode.

Out of the 200 candidates who turned up for the job fair, 41 were shortlisted. “Further, 10 to 11 agencies will submit the shortlisted candidates through e-mail, wherein approximately 20 to 30 candidates are also expected to be shortlisted,” the NIELIT informed.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan motivated the candidates with an inspiring speech and said that he was highly overwhelmed by the response of the recruiters and jobseekers.

The job fair was organised in collaboration with DNGC, the National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, Naharlagun, the Edupur Group, the Employment Services Private Limited, and M/s Placement cum Security Agency, Itanagar.

It was attended by, among others, Labour & Employment Assistant Director Dhiman Bhattacharjee, Sub-regional Employment Officer Pangyio Dolo, and Edupur Group director Amit Raj Konwar.