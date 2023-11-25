CBBF drive underway in Longding

LONGDING, 24 Nov: A cataract blindness backlog-free (CBBF) drive, under the Pradhan Mantri Netra Jyoti Abhiyan 2022-’23, is underway here in Longding district.

The drive was flagged off by DC Bani Lego on 17 November, in the presence of DMO Dr Worar Taku, CBBF nodal officer Dr Kato Lego, and medical staffers.

Eight ophthalmic assistants, led by ophthalmic surgeons Drs Chowdim Tayang and Yapa Guha from Tezu (Lohit) and Ziro (L/Subansiri) hospital, respectively, undertook a door-to-door survey from 17 to 21 November.

The team is screening operable cataract cases, and has visited all the villages in the district. A total of 158 individuals were identified, and patient lifting and pre-operative check-up were done on 23 November at the district hospital here.

An aggregate of 54 patients were admitted for surgery.

Longding-Pumao MLA Tanpho Wangnaw had inaugurated the surgical drive on 24 November. He interacted with all the patients, and complimented the team for its tireless effort.

The surgeries will take place on 24 and 25 November. (DIPRO)