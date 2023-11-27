Arunachal win 10 medals in National Pencak Silat Championships

ITANAGAR, 26 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh won three gold, an equal number of silver and four bronze medals in the 11th Sub-junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championships, which was held in Patna, Bihar, from 23 to 26 November.

Goter Karlo, Masa Kamchi and Sangjo Lingfa bagged the gold medals, while Sartam Tara, Lucky Tungi and Tero Singhi were the silver medallists.

The bronze medal winners were Meta Pao, Yago Tajo, Kipa Kamta and Meko Liyak.

“This remarkable achievement showcased the immense talent and potential that our state possesses in the field of Pencak Silat,” Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association general secretary P Nobin Jomoh said in a release.

“The dedication, hard work, and perseverance of these young athletes have truly paid off,” he said.

Congratulating all the medal winners, Jomoh said that their success would inspire more and more athletes of the state to take up sports sincerely.

Pencak Silat is an Indonesian martial art that consists of tanding (fight), tungal (single), regu (group), ganda (demi fight), and solo event. This game is played in official national and international competitions, like the Asian Games, the Asian Martial Arts Games, the Youth Games, the Asian Beach Games, the Indian University Games, and the National Games, Jomoh said.