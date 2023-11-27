Several stretches of the Itanagar-Jote two-lane state Highway, including retaining walls and drains, have been damaged. As seen in the picture, a small portion of the recently constructed drain on the side of the highway has been damaged near Baat village.

Apart from it, retaining walls and several stretches of the road have been damaged. Work on this first-ever two-lane state highway started from Khamir village in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district in November 2021. The 20-km-long highway, under the Doimukh PWD division, is being constructed by Bhimji Pvt Ltd, Gujarat. The work has been delayed due to various reasons. The project is a personal initiative of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who, during a visit to NIT Jote in 2017, had announced it. – Bengia Ajum