Israel should end colonisation of Palestine

Israel and Hamas have signalled that a temporary ceasefire in Gaza could be extended beyond Monday to allow for the release of prisoners from both sides. US President Joe Biden has also backed prolonging the war pause, saying that it’s allowing for the delivery of “critically needed” aid to Gaza and the recovery of hostages, after another 17 were released by Hamas on Sunday. In return, Israel released 39 Palestinians. The international community should come together and put pressure on both, especially Israel, to prolong the ceasefire. The people of Gaza have immensely suffered due to relentless bombing of Gaza by Israel. The UN has declared that there is a massive humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Apart from prolonging the ceasefire, the international community also needs to work towards a long-term solution. The Palestinian people deserve to live with dignity. Israel should end the colonisation of Palestine. The longer this conflict continues, the more it will polarise the world. The Palestine-Israel conflict has almost divided the international community. It has also exposed the double standards of the West. The western powers, led by the USA, are backing Israel and are completely ignoring the crimes against humanity committed by them in Gaza. The West, which always preaches morality and humanity to the rest of the world, has been fully exposed in this conflict.