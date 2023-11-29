Union power min visits SLHEP

GERUKHAMUKH, 28 Nov: Union Power, New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh visited the NHPC’s 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) here on Monday and inspected the construction sites of the dam, the intake structures, and the diversion tunnels of the project.

The minister, who was accompanied by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, NHPC CMD RK Vishnoi, JS (Hydropower) Mohammad Afzal, Project Director Biswajit Basu, and Technical Director RK Chaudhary, inspected various sites of the project and took stock of the progress of the ongoing construction activities.

The minister was briefed on the status and progress of the project by Vishnoi and SLHEP Head of Project Rajendra Prasad.

Later in the day, Singh held a review meeting with Prasad, who briefed him on the various steps taken to address the challenges in the project.

Addressing the NHPC officials and representatives of contractors of major works at the meeting, the union minister instructed each one of them to “work with maximum zeal to complete the project as per schedule,” the NHPC informed in a release.