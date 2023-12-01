PAJSC stages march to press its demands, says still standing firm on demands

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on Thursday staged a march from Dera Natung Government College to IG Park here to press its demands with regard to the APPSC cash-for-job scam.

People from all walks of life, including members of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Arunachal Democratic Party, the All Tagin Students Capital Union, the Himalayan University Nyishi Students Union, the Likha Youth Association, the All Tempo Drivers Capital Region Association, and other community-based student organisations joined the rally/dharna at IG Park.

The PAJSC informed that “invitations were sent to all the anti-null and void organisations, including the parents and the officers’ groups. However, none of them turned up.”

Addressing the rally, PAJSC member Techi Rana said that “the rally is the beginning of a crusade here in the state, in order to end corruption.”

“It’s been over a year since the APPSC fiasco was unravelled by late Gyamar Padang,” he said, and added that “a person can die for an idea, but, after their death, the views will remain intact.”

Addressing the media persons present, PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo said that “the government is delaying addressing the issue, and if the government wishes, it can immediately address our issue.”

“The government is trying to suppress the issue’s sanctity, but we will ensure that it shouldn’t be compromised on any ground,” Nalo said, adding that “unless the issue does not end in an amicable way, it will continue. We are not going to move back.”

He said that “the government cannot even respond to the suspension order of Techi Puru,” and that “the forced retirement awarded to Taket Jerang was never a punishment.”

PAJSC chairman Techi Puru said that “we, as team leaders, are placing the issues as per the problems cited by the aspirants. Our demand is intact and not illegible. We are still standing firm on our demands.”

He added that “no association or individual should have the intention to dilute the issue.”

Members of the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars Forum and students from Jote-based Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College, and others attended the rally.

Earlier, on 22 November, the PAJSC dropped its ‘null and void’ demand from its 13-point charter of demands. It also submitted a letter to the chief minister’s office, seeking to “sit for a roundtable discussion by 29 November,” it said, adding, however, that “there has been no response from the government.”

The PAJSC’s major demands are implementation of the Arunachal Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill-2023, “with the incorporation of the official inputs of the PAJSC,” and “immediate release of the financial compensation to all the injured protesters of 17-18 February bandh call.”

The demands also include shifting the case to a fast-track court in a different location.