JD (U) leaders visit state capital

ITANAGAR, 1 Dec: Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha member Aneel Prasad Hegde and the party’s national general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan visited Itanagar from 30 November to 1 December.

On 30 November, they attended different programmes of the party in the capital, besides inaugurating the party’s state office, and holding meetings with different civil society organisations.

On Friday, they attended the state council meeting and had a detailed conversation with all district presidents of the party to “strengthen the party cadre to play strong competence in the upcoming assembly and Parliament election, 2024,” the party informed in a release.

“Our leaders are overwhelmed to see the unconditional support and trust from the people of Arunachal Pradesh to JD (U), which could hopefully help the JD (U) to play a clear role in forming the government in Arunachal Pradesh state assembly, 2024,” the party said.