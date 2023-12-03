Jamoh advises students to not misuse social media

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 2 Dec: State BJP spokesperson Tatung Jamoh advised students to refrain from misusing social media, saying that misuse of social media may affect their personality and spoil their life.

After inaugurating the ‘annual sports meet-cum-Fit India Week’ of the Govt Secondary School in Sika Bamin in East Siang district on Saturday, Jamoh advised the students to take up games and sports sincerely, and informed the students that there are job reservations for meritorious sportspersons in state government departments.

He also highlighted the health, physical and mental benefits of playing sports.

Gram Chairperson Joymoti Nyitan highlighted the objective of the Fit India Movement, “which is an initiative of the central government to make India a fit nation by inculcating the habit of fitness and sports among the people.”