Eco-adventure training camp underway

BASAR, 2 Dec: A three-day eco-adventure training camp for a group of 30 travel & tourism students of the Govt Senior Secondary School is currently underway here in Leparada district.

The students will be trained on the basics of rafting, paragliding, zip lining, kayaking, angling, commando crossing, Bermuda walking, spider crawl, rock climbing, river crossing, camping, bird watching, rappelling, and other adventure activities during the camp.

The instructors and the pilots for the land, air and water adventure activities are Jarto Likar (land), Renin Bini (pilot), Khoda Racho (co-pilot) and Geli Ete (water). All of them are recognised trainers of adventure events.

The camp was jointly inaugurated by Leparada DC Atul Tayeng, GRK president Jumgam Basar, BasCon festival chairman Moto Gara, and District Tourism Officer TK Kopak on Friday.

On Saturday, training in rappelling, river crossing and paragliding was conducted in and around Basar.

The district tourism department is organising the camp, in collaboration with Mount Adventure Management Company, GRK, and the BasCon Festival 6.0 Committee.