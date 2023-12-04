Social media/news outlets need to be more sensitive

Editor,

In a very disturbing and condemnable turn of events that happened in the state’s only sports academy, Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, we as responsible and concern citizens must have to ponder on several issues regarding the welfare and upbringing of a child, right from home to society at large.

Amidst all this, a few of the social media outlets in a very inconsiderate way have failed to protect the privacy of minor offenders by posting the names of minor offenders on social media. But in the pursuit of journalism’s noble goals – informing the public, holding power accountable, and promoting transparency – there arises a critical ethical question: Should news media outlets mention minor offenders in their social media or coverage?

Journalistic ethics demand a delicate balance between the public’s right to information and an individual’s right to privacy. When it comes to minor offenders, whose actions may be impulsive or influenced by various factors, the ethical imperative leans towards protecting their identities. It has various rehabilitative, legal and ethical implications:

Impeding their reintegration

By publicly naming and stigmatising young individuals for their mistakes, social media outlets contribute to a culture that can impede their reintegration into society.

Legal protections for minors

Legal systems globally recognise the vulnerability of minors and, accordingly, provide special protections for them. In India, under Section 21 (1) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000, it clearly states that no report in any newspaper, magazine, news-sheet or visual media of any inquiry regarding a juvenile in conflict with law under this Act shall disclose the name as it exposes young individuals and their families to potential harm, discrimination, and undue societal pressure.

Preserving privacy rights

The right to privacy is a fundamental human right acknowledged by international conventions and legal frameworks. Naming minor offenders in the media infringes upon this right, subjecting them to unwarranted attention, judgment, and potential harm. Respecting the privacy of minors and their families is not only an ethical imperative but also a legal obligation that news media outlets should uphold in the interest of fostering a just and humane society.

In conclusion, the practice of social media/news media outlets mentioning minor offenders is unacceptable due to its ethical, rehabilitative, social and legal implications. Upholding the principles of fairness, compassion, and respect for privacy is essential in responsible journalism, especially when independent journalism in our state is in the nascent stage. It needs to have little more sensitivity and understanding of the noble profession.

A concerned citizen