Expand flight services from Donyi Polo airport

In welcome news, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has informed that it has initiated the process to obtain necessary licence for IFR (all-weather operations) for Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, which would enable night landing facilities at the airport. At present, the airport can only operate in the daytime. If Hollongi airport gets a licence for night operation, it will help airlines to plan flexible timings for operation. It is going to benefit the passengers in the long run. This step is well appreciated, but much is needed to improve the service at Hollongi airport.

The AAI should first of all ensure that all the airlines operating from the airport properly run the operation. There have been many complaints against Alliance Air and FlyBig. Passengers allege that flight services run by these two airlines cannot be trusted and random cancellation takes place. Also, more flight service, connecting major cities, need to be started. At present, only Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi are properly connected with Hollongi airport. Even the Guwahati-Hollongi route, which is in much demand, does not have proper flight service. More flight should be operated in this sector. The AAI should work on these issues first. There is a need to start flight service from Hollongi to Bengaluru and Chennai.