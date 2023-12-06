IEC van under VBSY flagged off

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The IEC vehicle under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for Itanagar was flagged off by ADC Shweta Nagarkoti from the DC office here on Tuesday.

The van halted at the Nyokum Lapang football ground and the football ground near the Govt Higher Secondary School in Ganga, and screened documentaries on the activities and initiatives of the central government.

Several government departments provided services to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

At Ganga, ZPM Taro Tagia handed over the benefits to the PMUY beneficiaries. (DIPRO)