Guv emphasises on on-time completion of projects

KHONSA, 9 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised on on-time implementation of all developmental projects, programmes and schemes launched by the central and the state governments, ensuring quality.

Participating in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme here in Tirap district on 7 December, the governor said that “it is the collective responsibility of all the stakeholders to make the yatra successful for socioeconomic development of every citizen of the state,” and added that “the gaon buras, panchayat members and government officials have to ensure that the eligible beneficiaries avail of the benefits.”

Responding to memorandums submitted by the Tirap ZPC and the ATGBWA president, Parnaik assured to “prioritise posting of adequate administrative officers and construction of a guest house for the GBs in Khonsa town.”

On Friday, the governor visited Thinsa village, where he awarded certificates to meritorious students under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padao scheme, besides Dulari Kanya certificates.

The governor, accompanied by district prabhari Ateesh Kumar Singh and Tirap DC Hento Karga, also visited the Seva Aapke Dwar camp in the village, where he flagged off a vehicle for an SHG of Khonsa block, funded by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Arunachal Grameen Express Yojana.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, ZPC Chathong Lowang, and DGP Anand Mohan also attended the camp. (Raj Bhavan & DIPRO)