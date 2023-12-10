Intra-university meet concludes

JOLLANG, 9 Dec: Himalayan University (HU) here organised a two-day intra-university meet from 8-9 December to mark the global celebration of the 75th International Human Rights Day.

The meet, which was inaugurated by Itanagar Capital Region SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, featured debate, essay writing and poster-making competitions.

In his inaugural address, Singh highlighted “the need to stand up for human rights,” and encouraged the students to “spread awareness of basic rights to the society by participating in such competitions.”

Day two of the meet consisted of a symposium and a slogan-writing competition.

The closing ceremony was presided over by advocate SD Loda, who distributed the prizes to the top three winners of all the competitions.

Loda dwelt on his experiences as a human rights activist, and on “the issues and challenges that lie before Arunachal society in protection, promotion and ensuring respect for human rights,” the university informed in a release.

Loda also announced to donate tree saplings “to make HU green and free from pollution,” it said.

The competitions were based on this year’s International Human Rights Day theme, ‘Freedom, equality and justice for all’.

Altogether 119 students of HU, cutting across its 22 teaching departments, participated in the competitions, it said.