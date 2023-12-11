Rijiju inaugurates nat’l seismological observatory in Bomdila

BOMDILA, 10 Dec: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday inaugurated the country’s 158th national seismological observatory here in West Kameng district.

The inauguration of the observatory marks a crucial step in seismic research, offering enhanced capabilities for precise detection and analysis of seismic activities, and heightened preparedness towards safeguarding communities post seismic events.

It will also provide valuable data for researchers, contributing to the global seismological knowledge.

Speaking after the inauguration, Rijiju opined that “the observatory will enhance monitoring, research, and understanding of seismic activity, contributing to public safety, scientific knowledge and the development of effective earthquake mitigation strategies.”

He spoke also about the government’s plans for further technological advancements in the region, including establishment of a Doppler radar system in West Kameng district.

“This system is envisioned to provide a precise forecast of rainfall, temperature, humidity, etc, which will help the farmers plan their cultivations based on accurate weather data,” Rijiju said.

He called upon the elected public representatives and government officials to “actively participate in the PM’s vision for the nation’s development over the next 25 years,” emphasising that development is a collective effort.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the state’s Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies and the earth sciences ministry’s Centre for Seismology, to enhance services in the region.

The official website was also launched by the union minister, offering real-time meteorological data from stations installed across Arunachal Pradesh.

A collaborative effort with the Indian Meteorological Department, the website provides data from 54 automated weather stations (AWS), with a total of 80 operational in the state. These AWSs play crucial roles in monitoring weather conditions and providing valuable information to various sectors.

Rijiju also inaugurated an open gymnasium at Shanti Deva Vidyalaya here, and interacted with the students.

He urged all stakeholders to participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, stressing the importance of spreading awareness of the welfare schemes launched by the government.

Science & Technology Minister Honchung Ngandam, MLA Kumsi Sidisow, union Earth Sciences Secretary Dr M Ravichandran, Science & Technology Secretary Repo Ronia, Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies Director Tana Tage, West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar, and officials of the National Centre for Seismology and the science & technology department attended the programme. (DIPRO)