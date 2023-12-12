The road ahead

India’s Kashmir

By Poonam I Kaushish

The stars of BJP seem to be on an ascend. After winning Assembly elections in the Hindu heartland Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, its 5 August 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 and scrap Jammu & Kashmir’s special status was unanimously upheld by Supreme Court Monday. Notwithstanding, agony in some, anguish in others and anxiety in few of the erstwhile State’s regional Parties.

Ending, decades’ long debate, the Court directed restoration of Statehood “at the earliest” and Assembly elections by September next. Terming it as only a ‘transitional provision’ the CJI-headed five judge Bench said, “Article 370 was a temporary provision to ease J&K’s merger with India.”

The Court also endorsed validity to bifurcate the State into two Union territories —- J&K and Ladakh. Adding, “J&K does not retain any element of sovereignty after execution of Instrument of Accession and issuance of 25 November 1949 proclamation by which Indian Constitution was adopted. Article 370 was a feature of asymmetric federalism and not sovereignty.”

Hailing it as historic, Prime Minister Modi asserted, “The verdict has given new strength to unity and integrity of India and is a beacon of hope, progress and unity.” Predictably, Abdullah’s NC, Mufti’s PDP lamented, “ Our political and legal fight will continue, on hopes that one day in future we will get our lost glory that was snatched from us.”

As for the anti-BJP Opposition INDIA combine, the abrogation could become a thorn in its flesh, beginning with their upcoming seat-sharing talks in Delhi next week. Its J&K partners would want a unified stand despite Supreme Court’s verdict. To buy time the combine could appoint an experts’ committee to study its implications and way forward.

That apart, over the last three years there has been a 78% decline in terrorism in J&K. Over 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations were carried out in 2022. Of these, 130 were local terrorists and 57 foreign. Underscored, by a record 26.7 lakh tourist arrivals in 2022, highest in the last three decades.

Post the verdict, New Delhi is confident that its measures to amalgamate Kashmiris into the mainstream will bear fruit. Namely, extending reservation in State Government posts and educational institutions to socially and educationally backward classes to help eradicate discrepancies suffered by them, along-with allowing people to contest and vote in nagar palika and panchayat.

Besides, Modi Sarkar is leaving no stone unturned to plug Kashmir deeper into the economy and create more broad-based stakeholders in the Valley who will benefit from greater economic interactions with the rest of India. It has put in place various developmental projects. Towards that end investment summits are being held. In fact, the G20 Presidency gave Government opportunity to showcase the salubrious splendour of Srinagar by hosting programmes there.

With the ban on outsiders living, working and buying property lifting, Kashmir is slowly but surely ushering greater business investment like IT to relocate to the region, promote world class tourist facilities and build new infrastructure for modern industries. Bollywood, Telugu and Tamil film industries have returned to the region thereby ushering a new era.

Even as there is a tourism boom, Government needs to be sensitive to locals needs. Certainly, a lot depends on intensified movement of people for business and investment from across India. Given J&K’s social and economic indicators are much better than UP, Bihar etc, it will require sophisticated interventions to leapfrog development.

It remains to be seen if people will be appeased by promises of development as growth is not the biggest grievance of Kashmiris. It is the unacceptable heavy veil of security forces which makes it difficult to win people over.

More than more of the same, money, men and muscle what Kashmir needs is an emotional package, a parcel that will allow Kashmiris specially youth weaned by Pakistan to give vent to their grief and frustration, anger and even hatred. A wrap up which will treat them with respect, restore their dignity and heal accumulated humiliations. India needs to connect with Kashmiris.

Despite provocation by Pakistan and its agents to ensure any emotional connect does not take place and a veil of security, happily Srinagar is abuzz with youth strolling down Dal Lake or women shopping at Lal Chowk late at night. BJP and allies are sending student delegations to visit Kashmir and spend time with Gen Next listening to them. Certainly, there will be bad eggs, but one hopes Kashmiris will not spurn a genuine hand of friendship or treat it with violence.

For the medium term, Government needs to put in place an educational package, not only formal but educating people of Kashmir’s reality. Example: Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir aka Azaad Kashmir, Pakistan has sold the idea that Azaad Kashmir is really azaad. But this is a lie.

Clearly, New Delhi needs to deal with the unfolding situation sympathetically. Think. Kashmir accounts for 15.8% of the area and 54.9% population, Jammu for 25.9% area and 42.9% population while Ladakh has 2.2% population but 58.3% area. However, when the State Constituent Assembly was constituted Sheikh Abdullah arbitrarily carved out 43 seats for Kashmir, 30 for Jammu region and two for Ladakh. The defunct State Assembly had allocated 46 seats to Kashmir, 37 to Jammu and 4 to Ladakh.

Underscoring, the stark anomalies in the size of constituencies for the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha. The average number of voters and area per seat in the Kashmir region is far less than that in Jammu and Ladakh. This was rectified by the Delimitation Commission which allocated 6 more seats to Jammu totalling 43 seats and 1 to Kashmir (47) taking the total tally to 90 seats. Consequently, Jammu which will now have a greater political say and play in J&K politics.

With Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 it is time for Modi-Shah to arrive at a Modus Vivendi with locals by gathering lost threads from the baggage of chequered history and keeping ones ears to the ground. What would be the stake and role of J&K and Ladakh in the immediate? The answer lies in the womb of future. The need of the hour is imagination, innovation and impetus.

Remember, Kashmir is not a place where destiny seems to shadow events like a madman with a razor in his hand. Nor a toy to be frittered, twisted, discarded or dumped. It is a national issue, which transcends political planks, ideology, philosophy and thesis. Modi has to leave no ‘stone’ unturned to further its national interests and make Kashmiris’ truly feel they belong to India. The Kashmiris’ too need to rise to the occasion.

Modi has been promising to abide by his slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwaas and deliver jannat in Kashmir’s paradise. He needs to take the leap of faith, apply balm and connect with Kashmiris, plug inequities and injustice and lay a platform for a stronger and cohesive J&K. It remains to be seen if he can get the cherry blossom to truly bloom again and make the Kashmir dream a new reality. It is a long haul to everlasting peace. — INFA