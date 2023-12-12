Make schools safe for children

The report of several children being brutally punished by a teacher of a primary school run by the Patajanli Ayurveda Pvt Ltd in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district has shocked the entire state. The video of injury marks inflicted by a teacher surfaced on social media on Sunday, leading to massive outrage among the people of the state. Since then, a police case has been registered and the school’s authorities have expelled her from the school. The registration of a police case and expulsion of the alleged accused is a welcome step.

But mere expulsion is not enough. As the police have registered a case, the accused, who has been identified as Sadhvi Dekriti, should be immediately arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law. She should face the law of the land. This is not the first such case. In the last few years, several cases of child abuse have been being reported from various parts of the state. With each passing year, our schools are becoming increasingly unsafe for children. This is a deeply distressing trend. Everyone should join hands and take steps to make our schools safe for the children. The education department should take the lead. The civil society, parents and teachers can play vital roles in this regard.