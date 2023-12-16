Workshop on TDS and TCS for DDOs held

KHONSA, 15 Dec: Assam’s Tinsukia-based TDS income tax department, in collaboration with the Tirap district administration, organised a workshop on ‘Tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS)’ for drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday.

The objective was to equip the DDOs with the necessary knowledge about TDS and TCS deductions from the salaries of government employees.

The workshop featured informative sessions led by IT Officer Supratim Purkayastha and IT Inspector Amitabh Shekhar Gupta. The workshop covered the intricacies of TDS and TCS, shedding light on the crucial roles of the DDOs in managing these deductions.

The workshop was presided over by Khonsa ADC Hakresha Kri and attended by, among others, Financial & Accounts Officer Pik Tayom, DRDA PD Nangram Pingkap, Treasury Officer Mino Tayeng, DDOs and accounts staffers from different offices of Tirap district. (DIPRO)