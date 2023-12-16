BTFC win thriller, Capital Complex thump Minu FC

YUPIA, 15 Dec: Bamang Taji FC (BTFC) beat Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board (APPSCB) 3-2 in a nail-biting Pool A match of the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here on Friday.

All the goals came in the second half.

After a goalless first half, BTFC opened the scoring through Tamchi Tassung in the 46th minute.

However, APPSCB quickly responded, with Nivol Jungluju scoring the equaliser in the 61st minute.

Sahil Chettry converted a penalty kick in the 84th minute to give BTFC the lead for the second time. However, the lead was short-lived as APPSCB’s Millo Jilley scored in the 86th minute to restore parity.

Vijay Rai scored a perfectly placed goal in the 88th minute to seal the match in BTFC’s favour.

In another match, Capital Complex FC grounded Minu FC by 8-0 goals in Pool B.

Akash Taw and Rawan Hakun scored two goals each for CCFC, while Dorjee Tsewang, Tagru James, Techi Tatra and Nabam Peri contributed a goal each to give their team a thumping win.

On Saturday, United Tawang FC will take on Keyi Panyor at 1:45 pm.