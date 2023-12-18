A mockery of Parliament

It is unfortunate that a much-needed discussion on the security breach in Parliament has turned into an avoidable confrontation between the treasury benches and the opposition. On Thursday, 14 opposition MPs – 13 from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha – were suspended for the remaining part of the Winter Session, following a ruckus over the demand for a statement from the union home minister on Wednesday’s incident, when two young men evaded security to intrude into the Lok Sabha and hurled a canister with coloured smoke. The break-in called for an informed debate, so that the security concerns of all members could be addressed. Instead, the government seems to have decided to confront the opposition and force the expulsion of the vocal MPs. In its hurry to expel opposition MPs, the ruling government named SR Parthiban of the DMK also in the expulsion list, even though he was not present in the House. They were forced to later revoke the expulsion order after he was mistakenly suspended.

The action acquired a dark, comic edge and kind of exposed the ruling establishment. This was blamed on a bureaucratic error, but such slippages will raise the question of whether the proper application of rules, conventions and context backs disciplinary steps. The episode may have served to further the opposition’s anxiety that the House is being unfair to them. On the other hand, no action has been initiated against BJP MP Prathap Simha, on whose authorisation passes were issued to two persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber. This clearly shows the biases of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He has often failed to rise above politics and is seen taking one-sided action. For confrontation to end, the government, which has a brute majority, should pave way for an atmosphere conducive to discussion and debate.