Matey’s body brought home; CM, HM vow to bring killers to book

KHONSA, 17 Dec: The postmortem of former MLA Yumsen Matey, who was gunned down on Saturday afternoon by unidentified assailants, was conducted here in Tirap district on Sunday.

The body of the slain leader was brought back from the place of occurrence, which is near Raho village in Lazu circle. After completion of medical formalities, his body was brought to his residence.

According to sources, the bereaved family, in consultation with well-wishers, will decide when to conduct his last rites. On Sunday, several people, including Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, met the bereaved family. As his body was being brought back to his residence, the whole area turned highly emotional.

“How long will we suffer and when will the government take a concrete step to end this bloodshed in Tirap?” a mourner questioned.

As per a report, Matey was killed near Raho village, which is a few hours’ walk away from the Indo-Myanmar international border. He was reportedly visiting Raho along with some of his workers. The police are currently collecting detailed information about the incident.

“A detailed report is being sought. Based on it, further action will be initiated,” said a senior police official.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep anguish over the killing of Matey, and said that “the state will ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book soonest.”

In a message posted on social media, Khandu conveyed condolence to the bereaved family and strongly condemned the horrific act.

“My deepest condolences to the family, and I assure that the state government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the Arunachal Pradesh Police has been asked to “expedite investigations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book soonest possible.”

Home Minister Bamang Felix has announced that “the state is committed to a thorough investigation to bring those responsible to justice, ensuring they face the full extent of the law for this appalling crime.”

Mourning Matey’s death, Felix said that “assassination is a brutal act that starkly contrasts with the values of a peaceful and civilised society.”

“We stand together in mourning and in the pursuit of justice,” the minister said.

Governor KT Parnaik also mourned the former MLA’s death, and said that “the state, particularly the people of Tirap, has lost a social activist who made immense contributions towards the state in various capacities.”

The governor conveyed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Vehemently condemning the brutal murder, he called for “strong action against the perpetrators of violence,” and said that those responsible will be brought to book.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona expressed deep shock at the untimely demise of Matey. Strongly condemning the killing, he called for “a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yumsen Matey’s passing,” and urged the authorities to “swiftly identify and bring those responsible to justice.”

Offering heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, Sona prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, accompanied by village council (Ngoa Wang) members, DC Hento Karga, SP Rahul Gupta, prominent public leader of Lazu area Azet Humtok, and Khela village chief Tumwang Lowang visited the bereaved family and paid homage to late Matey.

Lowangdong also assured late Matey’s widow of all possible help from his side.

The security agencies suspect that the NSCN (K-YA) had hand in the killing. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan & Speaker’s PR Cell)