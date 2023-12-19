Training prog on GST underway

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Dec: Groups A and B officers of the tax, excise & narcotics department are participating in a 5-day refresher training programme on ‘GST laws and rules’, which began at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Monday.

The programme, being conducted by the ATI in collaboration with the department, is aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of the officers.

During the inaugural session, Tax & Excise Secretary YW Ringu shared insights into the significance of such training initiatives in the ever-evolving landscape of tax & excise regulations.

She underscored the importance of such training, saying that it would “enable creation of a pool of well-trained and informed officers in the tax and excise department, who have an important responsibility to raise revenue for the government,” the ATI informed in a release.

Tax & Excise Commissioner Lobsang Tsering and Itanagar-based Central GST Additional Commissioner Thomas Basumatary “emphasised the broad representation of stakeholders committed to professional development,” the ATI said, and added that “the collaboration between the ATI and the tax and excise department was highlighted by Tsering, emphasising the shared commitment to fostering continuous professional development among the officers.”

Basumatary also spoke.

Chartered accountant Naveen Kumar Dhandaria and Assam’s State Tax Superintendent Kimi Konwar are the resource persons of the programme, while Tax & Excise Deputy Commissioner Tapas Dutta is the supervisor and ATI Director Pate Marik is the course coordinator.

The inaugural session witnessed a discourse on the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving GST landscape, it said.