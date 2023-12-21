Special GPDP Gram Sabha held

TATO, 20 Dec: A special Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) Gram Sabha was held at DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday, which was attended by circle officer Jumi Ete, ArSRLM BMM, officials of line departments, GPCs, GPMs, SHGs, PLFs and VOs.

During the meet, discussion on the Village Poverty Resilience Plan (VPRP) to be incorporated in the GPDP was held.

Various demands such as job card, MGNREGS, old age pension, UJJWALA scheme, ration card, PMAY etc. were also placed by the PLFs. It was further resolved that all the VPRP submitted by PLFs are accepted and the same will be forwarded to the concerned authority for incorporation in the GPDP. The line departments also assured to support the demands placed by the PLFs through VPRP. (DIPRO)