Free yarn distributed to beneficiaries under CMITPS

MIRKU, 20 Dec: Free cotton yarn were distributed to beneficiaries under Chief Minister’s Indigenous Textiles Promotion Scheme (CMITPS) by the department of textiles and handicrafts during the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) organized at Mirku Dere here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

During the yatra programme, government officers conducted Information, Education and Communication (IEC) on government schemes and distributed certificates to beneficiaries of various flagship schemes of central government.

DRDA PD Tajing Padung said, “VBSY aims to provide last mile delivery of services to achieve 100% saturation of all central government flagship schemes.” Padung urged artisans and craftsmen to avail the PM Viswakarma Scheme through their respective panchayats.

DDSE Odhuk Tabing spoke on AP Vidya scheme for girl students and urged parents to open bank accounts of their children to avail the benefits of various schemes for students through DBT mode.

ADTH Libang Perme highlighted the Chief Minister’s Indigenous Textiles’ promotion scheme for weavers.

The general public of Mirku & Mirsam gram panchayats under Pasighat CD block also participated in the VBSY. (DIPRO)