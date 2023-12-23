Abducted village chief, GB released in Longding

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The chief and the GB of Chop village in Longding district, who were kidnapped by militants of the Ang Mai faction of the NSCN (K) on 28 November, have been released.

Village chief Chijgsan Wangham and GB Chopkhu Gangsa safely reached home at 2 pm on Thursday, Longding SP Dekio Gumja told this daily. The SP, however, refused to give further details regarding their safe release.

“They are in good health,” he said.

The duo was kidnapped allegedly for not paying a levy of Rs 50,000 to the outfit. They were reportedly taken to Longpa village in Myanmar, the SP said.

Shashank Yadav, a junior engineer, and Liamgao Pansa, a supervisor of a construction firm, were kidnapped by three armed militants of the NSCN (K-YA) from a camp near the Tisa river between Pongchau and Konnu villages in Longding district on 16 November.

However, both were released on 28 November.

On 29 October, two brothers – Katwang Wangham (village chief) and Wangtai Wangsu, of Kamhua Noksa village – in the district were kidnapped by militants belonging to the NSCN (K-YA) faction, which had demanded Rs 60 lakhs as ransom for their safe release.

After nearly two weeks in captivity, the duo was released on 9 November.