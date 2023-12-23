DC seeks stakeholders’ support to develop tourism in ICR

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has urged all stakeholders of the tourism sector to work in coordination with one another, and directed the district tourism office to “work in liaison with the tour operators to prepare a detailed plan on the tourism sector.”

The DC was speaking during a coordination meeting among tourism stakeholders and the Arunachal Tourism Society here on Friday.

The participants discussed development of tourism in the ICR, and measures to improve the existing tourist spots. They stressed the need to develop the existing tourist places in the capital, identify new tourist locations, and promote adventure tourism and events like cultural exchange programmes and use of social media as a tool to promote tourism.

They also suggested measures to develop the various aspects of tourism, as the state has huge potential in the tourism sector.

Earlier, DTO Rechi Lugnya explained the tourism structure at the district level in detail and presented a brief on the current tourism schemes like the

Chief Minister Paryatan Vikash Yojana, which is for homestay, food court, adventure, etc, and the Chief Minister Paryatan Shiksha Yojana (I&II).

She also highlighted the existing tourism assets in the capital, like Gekar Sinyi (Ganga Lake), the Biological Park, the Theravada Buddhist Temple, Itafort, JN State Museum, the Itanagar gonpa, IG Park, etc. (DIPRO)