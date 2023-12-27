Questions abound after Matey’s assassination as Tirap grieves yet again

[ Bengia Ajum ]

KHONSA, 26 Dec: “They came, killed Yumsen Matey, and left for Myanmar, and the police allege that we informed them late. This is ridiculous,” shared a deeply frustrated citizen of Tirap.

As the days turn into week, the people of Tirap, along with the family members of former MLA late Yumsen Matey, who was killed on the 16th of this month at Raho village in Lazu circle, are still grieving the death of a leader who was known for his humility.

The security agencies suspect the involvement of the NSCN (K-YA) in Matey’s killing.

After the killing of another MLA, Tirong Aboh, this is the second major political killing in a span of five years which has deeply hurt the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, the state government has decided to transfer it to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “A proposal in this regard has been sent to the NIA. They will consider the proposal and act accordingly,” informed IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa.

In the FIR lodged by Chumnyang Hadong, the widow of late Matey, she named one Tongloi Akham as the prime suspect. As per the content of the FIR, Akham reportedly kept on insisting that Matey meet him at Raho village before the incident, making him a prime suspect for the family members.

Akham is a self-styled lieutenant colonel of the NSCN (K-YA). “He belongs to the Ollo tribe but is from the Myanmar side and runs the operation of the NSCN (K-YA) faction in the TCL region,” said a security official.

Now the family members are pinning hope on the NIA to crack the case.

“How can a criminal easily kill a citizen of India and then run away to the other side of the border without being held accountable for it. This is not acceptable. NIA is the highest terror-related investigation agency of India and we are hopeful that they will solve this case,” said a close relative of late Matey who did not wish to be named.

The family is still reeling in shock from the incident. “There was no specific threat against him. He never told us anything about any particular threat,” the family member added.

The killing itself has once again raised serious questions over the law and order situation in the TCL region.

“International border with Myanmar should be sealed. At present it is very easy for insurgents to move along international borders. Also, the AFSPA should be properly implemented for the benefit of the people,” said a resident of Tirap.

The people alleged also that “civil administration officials often use insurgency as an excuse to remain away from the three districts, leaving the people to fend for themselves.”

“Most of the police stations and administrative offices do not function properly. This is a fact. The state government should conduct a thorough review and revamp the whole system,” the resident added.

The NSCN (K-YA), which is suspected to be involved in the killing, is a Myanmar-based insurgency group. It was formed out of the NSCN (K) in 2017. It is led by Yung Aung, who is the nephew of SS Khaplang, the late chairman of the NSCN (K), who passed away on 9 June, 2017.

The NSCN (K) itself was formed on 30 April, 1988, after a split in the NSCN.

Khaplang was the founding ‘chairman’ of the NSCN (K) which emerged from the split; the other was headed by its late ‘president’ Isak Chisi Swu and T Muivah, and came to be known as the NSCN (IM).