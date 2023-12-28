NABARD-backed SDP on unarmed security guards begins

NAMSAI, 27 Dec: A comprehensive skill development programme (SDP) on ‘unarmed security guard’ for rural unemployed youths began here on Wednesday.

The SDP, supported by NABARD and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), aims to equip more than 30 youth with necessary skills required for unarmed security guards in tier-1 and tier- 2 cities.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted NABARD’s various developmental initiatives for rural upliftment. He advised the youths to sincerely attend the training programme.

District planning officer Keshab Sharma highlighted the pressing issue of unemployment in Namsai district.

Stating that the unemployment rate for youth is approximately 36.7 percent in the district, Sharma commended NABARD for sponsoring this placement-linked training programme.

The inaugural programme was attended by OC inspector Tashi Yangi, ArSRLM BMM Ronald Dkhar Baghwar and BLCCT president Chandan Prasad.