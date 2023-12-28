Consumer week observed

NAFRA, 27 Dec: Legal metrology & consumer affairs (LM&CA) department observed consumer week by organizing an awareness meeting themed ‘e-commerce and digital trade’ at the community hall here in West Kameng district on Wednesday to help people understand consumer rights and responsibilities.

Block education officer Kendy Deru highlighted the six consumer rights and how to protect themselves from frauds and scams.

LM&CA assistant controller Tasso Gurro spoke on increasing dependency on e-commerce and digital marketing. He cautioned the people to be careful, when placing an order. He advised the people to always prefer certified products over non-certified one.

Nafra Bazaar secretary Sange Phuntso Deru educated the consumers on how to check expiry dates of LPG cylinders.