APSLSA conducts training prog on PoSH Act

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Thursday conducted an awareness programme on prevention of sexual harassment (PoSH) for the staffers of NGO Northeast Initiative Development Agency, which currently operates in Arunachal, Mizoram and Nagaland, in the areas of rural livelihoods, safe drinking water and sanitation, forest-based livelihoods, and sports promotion.

During the programme, which was focused mainly on the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, advocate Kamin Danggen provided in-depth insights into the laws concerning sexual harassment of women at workplace, emphasising the importance of constituting an internal complaints committee under the PoSH Act, as per the directives of the Supreme Court.

Advocate Taying Nega threw light on the schemes initiated by the National Legal Services Authority in Arunachal through welfare programmes like the senior citizens’ scheme and the rights of disabled persons, among other things.

Advocate Geba Lomi apprised the participants of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, highlighting its provisions and safeguards for women facing domestic violence, besides the significance of the Arunachal Pradesh Marriage Recording Act, 2008, shedding light on its legal implications and procedures of marriage registration.